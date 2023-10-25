Three youths stabbed in Delhi's Dwarka after quarrel

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Three youths were allegedly stabbed near the Dwarka Sector 13 metro station here by some people following an argument, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after, they said.

According to the police, the Dwarka North police station received information on Wednesday regarding the stabbing incident.

The victims are residents of the Tara Nagar area here and aged around 19 and 20 years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

It is suspected that some people stabbed the trio after a heated argument. The cause of the quarrel is not clear yet, Vardhan said.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and teams have been formed to nab the accused, the DCP added. PTI NIT RPA RPA