Thrissur Corporation contract staffer nabbed after failed jewellery shop burglary

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 6 (PTI) A contract employee of the Thrissur Corporation was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting a burglary at a jewellery shop in Kuriachira in this district, police said.

The accused, identified as Jinto (24) of Peramangalam, worked as a temporary employee with the electrical wing of the Corporation.

Police said Jinto had earlier been involved in a failed ATM burglary attempt.

According to the FIR, around 4.15 am, he entered Akkara Jewellery by breaking the grill at the rear side of the building.

However, the shop’s alarm system was triggered, prompting the owner to alert the police and rush to the spot, where Jinto was caught.

During interrogation, Jinto told police he had attempted the burglary due to financial distress. He had defaulted on a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh and was desperate for money, a police officer said.

The Nedupuzha police registered a case against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 331(4) (house-breaking), 62 (attempt to commit offence), 305 (theft) and 324(1) (knowingly causing destruction of property).

Police added that the ATM burglary attempt also had failed after the alarm went off.