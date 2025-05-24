Thrissur corporation decides to remove all trusses, iron roofs from buildings

Thrissur(Kerala), May 24 (PTI) A day after a large iron roof was blown off a building in Thrissur city, the Mayor on Saturday said a decision has been taken to immediately remove all such structures from buildings in the town to prevent any untoward incident during the rainy season.

A large iron roof was blown off the building located next to the Corporation office in the city due to strong winds and landed on the road. But, no one was injured in the incident.

Speaking to a TV channel, Mayor M K Varghese -- said that he informed the corporation secretary immediately about the seriousness of the matter and had also convened an urgent meeting.

In the meeting, besides removal of such structures, it was also decided to form a team of engineers who will be tasked with finding out the reason behind the incident and to assess the status of similar structures in the city.

On Friday, the huge iron roof had landed in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, during the heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

Fire and rescue services personnel took several hours to cut the roof into sections, due to its size and weight, to remove it from the road and restore traffic movement.

Locals had said the road was mostly empty at the time of the incident because of the rain and therefore, no one was injured.