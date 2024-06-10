Thrissur District Cong Committee chief, UDF district chairman resign over LS poll drubbing

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 10 (PTI) Thrissur District Congress Committee president Jose Valloor and UDF district chairman M P Vincent resigned from their positions on Monday, taking moral responsibility for the drubbing of party candidate K Muraleedharan in the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP's Suresh Gopi emerged victorious with a majority of nearly 75,000 votes. CPI's V S Sunilkumar came second and Muraleedharan had to settle for third position.

A shocked and disappointed Muraleedharan had even announced his decision to keep himself away from public life for some time. Posters appeared in various parts of the district accusing Valloor and ex-MP T N Prathapan of being responsible for the massive debacle and seeking action against them.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and UDF chairman V D Satheesan accepted the resignations of Jose Valloor and Vincent, a party statement here said.

Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan has been given the temporary post of Thrissur DCC president by Sudhakaran, KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan said in the statement.

The KPCC chief also entrusted a three-member panel to study the party's poll debacle in Thrissur and submit a report to the party in this regard. PTI LGK KH