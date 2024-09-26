Thrissur Pooram disruption: CM Vijayan protecting ADGP Ajithkumar, says Cong

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday intensified its criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of protecting ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who is facing allegations of disrupting the Thrissur Pooram, and reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the matter.

Lashing out at Vijayan amidst reports that various levels of investigation were instituted against Ajithkumar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said, "It was with the Chief Minister's knowledge that the ADGP went to Thrissur and disrupted the Pooram." He alleged that the police officer who led the disruption of the Pooram was the same one who initially investigated the matter.

"That investigation was a farce. A judicial inquiry is needed into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram," Satheesan told reporters.

He said that investigations are ongoing against the ADGP based on complaints by a ruling party MLA, allegations from the opposition regarding his meeting with RSS leaders, disrupting the Pooram, and amassing illegal assets.

"Despite facing so many investigations, the ADGP is allowed to remain in his position," Satheesan said, accusing Vijayan of protecting the IPS officer.

Meanwhile, the CPI, a major partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF, also stated that an investigation should be carried out to reveal the conspiracy and political interference behind the Pooram disruption.

The Thrissur Pooram, which was held on April 19, was disrupted, and action was taken against the city police commissioner and the assistant commissioner.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on a pooram day in Thrissur, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The CM had directed the state police chief to file a report on the disruption of the pooram.

Media reports have suggested that Ajithkumar had filed the report, which allegedly claimed that there was no outside intervention.

The Congress claimed that police were given explicit orders to disrupt the Pooram celebrations, allegedly to facilitate the BJP's electoral success in the central Kerala constituency during the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidate Suresh Gopi won the elections, marking the saffron party's first electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala. PTI TGB TGB KH