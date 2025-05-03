Thrissur Pooram: Kerala Minister warns against using symbols inciting religious, political rivalry

Thrissur (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) With the annual Thrissur Pooram just days away, Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday warned against using symbols, flags, and slogans, that incites religious or political rivalry, as part of the spectacle.

He said the government, district administration, corporation and devaswoms have made all necessary preparations to conduct the Thrissur Pooram in the most remarkable and successful manner.

The minister was speaking after a meeting was called to review the preparations of the event, which is scheduled to be held on May 6.

While detailing various arrangements being made in this connection, he said about 4,000 police officials, including women personnel, would be deployed.

Experienced police officers would be assigned to duty this time, Vasavan said adding that the excise and police are taking joint steps to prevent the spread of drug abuse on festival days.

"Anything that incites religious or political rivalry, such as symbols, flags, and slogans, should not be used as part of the Pooram," he said.

The devaswom minister's warning came in the wake of recent controversies regarding the usage of such symbols in some temple festivals in the state.

Both male and female fireforce personnel would be deployed on duty on the Pooram day , Vasavan said adding that a medical team with an ambulance led by the District Medical Officer is all set as part of the arrangements for the festival.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that police would also implement necessary security arrangements for viewing the fireworks.

The police would bring restrictions on the display of fireworks only after the festivities in the night, he added.

Besides various state ministers, union minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi and higher government officials and senior police personnel were also present during the review meeting.

Controversies had taken the sheen off the iconic temple festival last year due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals on the Pooram night.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the people.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and delaying the fireworks display triggered sharp political reactions in the state as the opposition Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government on the issue.

The Kerala government, on April 21, had directed the state police chief to investigate controversies with regard to the Thrissur Pooram and submit a report within a week. PTI LGK ADB