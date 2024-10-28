Thrissur pooram row: Kerala CM reiterates 'no disruption' claim; flays UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated that Thrissur pooram was not disrupted as alleged by the Opposition and accused the Congress-led UDF of unleashing "exaggerated campaigns" as if the festival was completely messed up in April this year.

Acknowledging that certain things took place in connection with this year's Thrissur pooram, he said all such interventions made in relation to the festival would be examined.

He also made it clear that efforts are being made by the government to conduct the Pooram festivities in a flawless manner in the coming years, a CMO statement said The CMO came out with an explanation amidst intense criticism from the Congress and BJP against his recent statement that there was no disruption in this year's Thrissur Pooram.

On Saturday, Vijayan said the Pooram festival was not disrupted and only its fireworks display was delayed for some time.

Contrary to the stand taken by the CM, the Kerala police, however, registered a case on the next day into the alleged disruption of the Pooram in April this year.

"The government has always taken the same stand in this regard... that Pooram was not disrupted. But, there had been efforts to make it messy," Vijayan said in a statement on Monday.

He said this has already been clarified in the cabinet decision with regard to the inquiry ordered in connection with the Thrissur Pooram and inside the Assembly also.

Vijayan reiterated that the firework display, one of the major attractions of the festival, had been delayed.

The Devaswoms, the organisers of the festival, had conducted certain rituals reducing its actual time, he said.

"Why is the Opposition so eager to establish that Pooram was completely sabotaged when efforts are being made to ascertain the reason for everything that happened (on the day)?" Taking on the Sangh Parivar, the Left leader alleged that the rightwing outfit has an agenda of using Pooram and other festivities for communal gains.

Instead of politically exposing such malicious moves, the Congress-led UDF is trying to reap benefits by establishing the Sangh Parivar's campaign that the Pooram was disrupted, Vijayan alleged.

He also accused the UDF of acting like a "B team" of the right wing outfit.

If anyone has committed any wrong or shown any negligence at the official level, it would be brought before the law and would be given appropriate punishment, the CM added.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and the delayed display of fireworks triggered sharp reactions in the state as opposition parties criticised the CPI(M) led government over the issue. PTI LGK ROH