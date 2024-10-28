Thrissur Pooram row: Opposition accuses Kerala CM Vijayan of 'cheating' people

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's "no disruption" remarks regarding Thrissur Pooram continued to evoke sharp reactions in the state, with the opposition Congress reiterating its demand for a judicial probe into the incidents on the festival day.

On Saturday, Vijayan said the Pooram festival was not disrupted and only its fireworks display was delayed for some time.

Contrary to the stand taken by the CM, the Kerala police, however, registered a case on the next day into the alleged disruption of the Pooram in April this year.

The Thrissur East police on Sunday registered the case based on a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

CPI, the second largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, on Monday said Thrissur Pooram is an emotion for the people of Thrissur, and the party wants the festival to be held in the way it should be organised.

That is the stand of the CPI and the LDF, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said.

"Those who tried to make political gains have made achievements by not allowing Thrissur Pooram to be held in the way it should be organised," he said.

CPI ministers and legislators have been adopting a strong stand against those who allegedly tried to disrupt the Thrissur Pooram since the beginning.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan slammed Vijayan's "no disruption" remark and sought to know why the police have registered an FIR regarding the alleged disruptions on Pooram day.

"The police have now said in the FIR that the Thrissur Pooram was disrupted. Then, why has the CM changed his statement? That's what we want to know," he told media.

The Congress leader also reiterated the party's demand that a judicial probe be carried out into the incidents on the festival day.

"Why does the CM fear the judicial investigation?" he asked.

The BJP accused CM Vijayan and his government of "cheating" people over the Thrissur Pooram row.

"On one side, the chief minister was saying that the Pooram was not disrupted. On the other side, the police were lodging an FIR. Who is deciding all these things? Is it not the Home Department?" asked former union minister V Muraleedharan while addressing reporters here.

He also charged Vijayan with "cheating" people.

Controversies had taken the sheen off the iconic temple festival due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals on April 16 night.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and the delayed display of fireworks triggered sharp political reactions in the state as opposition Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government over the issue.

The Kerala government, on April 21, had directed the state police chief to investigate controversies with regard to Thrissur Pooram and submit a report within one week.

Later, the state cabinet ordered a three-level probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities.

PTI LGK ROH