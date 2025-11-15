Thrissur Railway station renovation gets LoA: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday announced that the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the redevelopment of the Thrissur Railway Station has been issued.

In a Facebook post, Gopi said that it is a proud moment for Thrissur.

According to him, the renovation of the railway station will be held on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

"The Southern Railway has sanctioned the project, which is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the district’s infrastructure," Thrissur MP said.

He said that the total contract value is Rs 344.98 crore and the project completion period is 913 days.

He said that development will happen in the state as part of "Viksit Bharat and Viksit Kerala". PTI TBA TBA ADB