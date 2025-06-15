Through Op Sindoor, PM Modi sent message that India’s blood is not meant to be shed: Amit Shah

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that through Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to the world that blood of India is not meant to be shed, and whoever attacks Indians will be punished.

Speaking at an event to distribute job letters to newly-recruited police constables here, Shah claimed that during Congress' rule, terrorist attacks used to take place almost daily, be it in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur or Coimbatore, and "let's not talk about Kashmir".

He said that during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, Pakistan tried (to attack) three times -- at Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam.

"Surgical strikes followed the Uri attack. Air strikes were carried out after the Pulwama attack, while Operation Sindoor followed the Pahalgam attack in which terrorist headquarters were shattered (across the border)," Shah said.

Narendra Modi has sent out a message to the entire world that anyone attacking Indians will be punished, he said.

"Operation Sindoor has sent a stern message to the world," Shah said.

The bravehearts of the Indian armed forces razed the terror bases in Pakistan, ushering in a new era of Shashakt Bharat, the Union home minister said.

He also reiterated that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 31, 2026.

"In 11 years of rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has become secure. Naxalism, which was prevalent in 11 states of the country, is now limited to just three districts. Remember my statement, by March 31, 2026, the country will become free from Naxalism," Shah said.

Hitting out at the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, he said till now, recruitments were made based on caste, while technology had no role to play.

Addressing the newly-recruited police personnel, Shah said, "You all have been appointed thanks to technology and transparency. Now, there are control rooms, command centres, PCR One, and more than 150 on-wheel forensic units, which are engaged in providing justice to people. All of you have to take this forward. I am confident that you will move forward with the mantra of security, service, and sensitivity." "We now have three new laws in place -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)... Let me tell you, citizens will soon get justice for every FIR they lodge," Shah said.

Elaborating on the mechanism for expedited justice, Shah said, "We must ensure justice based on all the facilities and technology of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems), ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System), and forensic science." He also said that while modernisation of India's police forces began nationwide under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Uttar Pradesh's efforts in this regard commenced only in 2017 after the formation of a BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Centre's reforms were not visible in Uttar Pradesh from 2014 to 2017," Shah said.

He said that India will be a global leader by 2047, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role.

"In 2047, our country will be number one in the world and our Uttar Pradesh should have the biggest contribution in it. ...Whether it is contribution in the industrial sector, in education, law and order, infrastructure, providing electricity to every house... in every sector, under the leadership of Modi ji, Yogi ji has successfully ushered change by implementing the schemes," he said.

The Union home minister said that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India's economy was 11th in the world.

"Today, we have climbed to the fourth spot with even the British who ruled over us for 200 years now ranked below us," he said.

Commenting about the recruitment, he said that no one had to pay even a single penny as bribe, the recruitment took place in a transparent manner.

"The recruitments were done on the basis of merit alone and not on the basis of caste or corruption," he said.

Shah also said that UP now has become riot-free.

"Now, the rule of law and not the diktats of goons prevails here. Criminals don't get VIP treatment and you have to take this system forward," he said.

Lauding India's Chandrayaan programme, he said, "We could never have imagined that India would reach the moon, but we reached a place on the moon where no one in the world had reached. India's spacecraft landed on the south pole of the moon and Modi ji named it Shivshakti Point to give the country's message to the world about giving respect to 'maatrishakti'," he said.

He said that the work of revival of many religious sites was also undertaken by Prime Minister Modi.

"Kedarnath Dham has been made, Badrinath Dham has been made, Ram Lalla is seated in a huge temple in Ayodhya, the corridor of Kashi Vishwanath has been built," he said.

Shah also said that triple talaq has ended and the work of making Uttarakhand the country's first state with a common civil code was done under Modi ji's rule.

He said that PM Modi has made such a strict law that no thief can steal a penny of the Waqf, and ended illegal land occupation and corruption that used to take place earlier.

Shah said that today, over 60,000 youth are joining the country's largest police force, which has a strength of four lakh. He emphasized that goons and mafia should fear the police, while the poor, Dalits, backwards, and tribals should see police personnel as their saviours.

Chief Minister Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present at the event.

The event marked the biggest-ever direct recruitment drive for civil police constables in the history of the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Under the Civil Police Direct Recruitment drive, as many as 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The recruitment drive received 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women.