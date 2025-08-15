Through Operation Sindoor, India taught lesson to Pakistan in language it understands: Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday lauded Operation Sindoor under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying India taught a lesson to Pakistan in the same language it understands..

“Through Operation Sindoor, the world has witnessed the strength and capability of Bharat. Whether it is about adopting new technology in warfare or providing the armed forces with the most modern weaponry, our illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned,” Yadav said at the state-level function here to celebrate the 79th Independence Day.

“We have made it clear to those who cast an evil eye on India’s unity and integrity that in whatever language they understand, we will speak in that very language. For the sake of the nation and dharma, we will speak what must be said. A hundred salutations to the brave sons of our country,” he added.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 persons in cold blood in Pahalgam on April 22.

Yadav said that the past 11 years under PM Modi have been very eventful and that the country is now the world's “fastest growing economy”.

From the fourth position, the Indian economy will soon reach the third spot, he said.

“The path to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) and a developed India will be paved only through dedication to swadeshi (use of indigenous resources and products),” the CM said.

The people of the country need to recognise their strengths and capabilities, he said.

“Today, I am pleased to say that our Madhya Pradesh is becoming the medium to fulfil the resolve of millions of Indians for the dream we call ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and a developed Bharat,” he added.

Yadav said that the per capita income in MP has risen to Rs 1.52 lakh per annum in 2024-25 from Rs 1.39 lakh.

He said that the state government is hiring one lakh people in government departments, adding that around 2.5 lakh unemployed youth will be recruited in the next 5 years.

The CM said that the infrastructure to boost air connectivity was rapidly growing in MP, and areas under irrigation have risen considerably in MP. PTI LAL NR