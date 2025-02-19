'Throw away personal ego,' Panneerselvam's veiled message to Palaniswami

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 19 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday said "personal ego" must be thrown away for the AIADMK's good, which is seen as a message to Edappadi K Palaniswami, the chief of the main opposition party.

Speaking to reporters here, Panneerselvam, when asked about chances of him speaking to senior leader KA Sengottaiyan or meeting him here, said he has been talking over the phone to those in the AIADMK who are supportive of "joining hands." Apparently, he referred to the readmission of expelled leaders, including him, into the party, and those in the AIADMK who supported it.

Asked about AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami's comment that the party would win the 2026 Assembly election, he said all the parties had the same claim.

Without naming Palaniswami or leaders who are opposed to him in the AIADMK, Panneerselvam said "personal ego" should be thrown away for the party's good and for Amma's (the late J Jayalalithaa) rule to re-emerge in Tamil Nadu, and his stand is to join forces again for that purpose. Today, the AIADMK was a divided house, he added.

Panneerselvam's 'ego' comment is seen as a message to Palaniswami.

When specifically asked if he has spoken to Sengottaiyan, he evaded a direct reply. However, he said work is on to "unite again" and "certain secrets" cannot be disclosed as it would hinder the prospects of coming together again.

Sengottaiyan, a senior AIADMK leader and former minister, had recently created a flutter by skipping an event to felicitate Palaniswami in Coimbatore. He later said the issue was 'over,' seeking to end speculations of a rift between himself and Palaniswami.

Panneerselvam further added that selfishness was the reason for some opposing the unification effort.

Asked if anyone from the AIADMK has been holding talks with him, he said: "I have already answered, they are talking; that is the secret." On July 11, 2022, Panneerselvam and his supporters were expelled from the AIADMK amid a leadership tussle with Palaniswami and the latter took complete control of the party then. PTI VGN KH SA