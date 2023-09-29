'Thrown out' by hospital staff, ailing girl dies at its doors; administration seals premises

Mainpuri/Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl died right outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, allegedly after the staff removed her from there after treating her for two days.

A disturbing video shows the seemingly lifeless girl collapsed over the seat of a motorcycle as a woman accompanying her cries –- apparently on realising that the girl is now dead.

The authorities have suspended Radha Swami Hospital’s licence and sealed the premises over the incident in Mainpuri's Ghiror town on Thursday. Her family said she was given “wrong treatment” at the private hospital.

The clip showed a man and a woman – possibly staff members – going back up the stairs of the hospital. They had apparently brought her outside up to her relatives’ motorcycle.

“Tumne bahar nikal ke dal diya patient,” a man is heard saying, accusing them of removing the girl from the hospital even before a vehicle was arranged for her.

The girl appears lifeless. Her back is arched backwards as she is seated on the motorcycle, supported by a man, possibly a relative. Moments later, a woman relative realises that the girl, now sprawled along both seats of the bike, is dead. No hospital staff is around.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who handles the state's health department, ordered action against the private hospital on Thursday.

District’s Chief Medical Officer R C Gupta said according to the information with him, class 12 student Bharti was brought to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon when she complained of fever.

According to her family members, the girl was then admitted there. He condition deteriorated on Thursday.

"The family members have alleged that the girl was administered wrong treatment, after which her health deteriorated," CMO Gupta said.

Instead of making arrangements to shift her to another hospital, the staff brought the patient out and then “fled”, the family complained.

"The girl died outside the hospital shortly after being removed from there," Gupta said.

On social media, minister Pathak said when the matter came to his notice, he asked the CMO to immediately take "strict action”.

The nodal officer has submitted a preliminary investigation report. "The said Radha Swami Hospital, in front of SSD College, Karhal Road, Mainpuri has been sealed," he said on ‘X'.

The other patients at the hospital have been admitted to the community health centre in Ghiror.

The CMO and the additional CMO have been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit their report within a week.

"Action will also be taken to cancel the registration of the said hospital and lodge an FIR,” the minister posted on the microblogging site.

“Such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strictest action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

Earlier this month, the administration took similar action against Amethi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by a trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, after the death of a patient due to alleged negligence.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers held protests demanding the reopening of the hospital, which also took the matter to court. PTI COR CDN ASH