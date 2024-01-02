Thrown out of moving car after being forced to sign 'compromise' letter, alleges gangrape victim

Agra, Jan 2 (PTI) A woman who was allegedly gang-raped in a homestay has said that she was thrown out of a moving car after being forced to sign a letter to settle the case, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman was found unconscious on inner ring road in Agra on December 30, they said.

The woman who was an employee at the homestay was allegedly gang-raped on November 11 and five persons, including a woman, were arrested for it. A purported video of the woman crying for help had also surfaced after the incident.

According to police, the woman said she was called for a meeting in a restaurant by a friend of the accused where she was forced to consume a sedated drink and forced to “sign a compromise letter in favour of the accused” who are in jail, she told the police.

Later she was thrown out of a moving car on Agra’s inner ring road, she said.

"The victim was sent to hospital for medical examination and treatment,” said Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra City.

In the two-month-old gangrape incident, the woman had alleged that she was forced to indulge in immoral activities at the homestay with other guests after the accused filmed an objectionable video of her.

When she refused, she was beaten and forced to drink alcohol, the woman had said in her police complaint.

A purported video in which she was seen crying and seeking help had surfaced. In another video showed her being dragged into a room even as she begged to be left alone.

Agra Police have registered an FIR against five persons, including a woman and the manager of the homestay. The accused were sent to jail after the incident.

A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged against the accused. PTI COR SKY SKY