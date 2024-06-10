Thrust will be on reducing dependence on traditional methods of generating energy: Shripad Naik

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) North Goa MP Shripad Naik, who was made Union minister of state for power and renewable energy on Monday, said the thrust would be on reducing dependence on traditional methods of generating energy.

Speaking to PTI from Delhi soon after his portfolio was allotted, Naik expressed happiness at the responsibility given to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The thrust would be to reduce dependency on traditionally generated power and use of all available natural resources to generate alternate power. This is required for the sake of our environment and future generations. The Union government has already drawn a roadmap for the same, we will have to continue with it," he said.

Naik won from North Goa Lok Sabha seat for the sixth consecutive time. He was Union minister of state for tourism, ports and waterways in the second term of the Modi government. PTI RPS BNM