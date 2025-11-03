Thug posing as Agniveer held at Mathura Cantt station for stealing passengers' belongings

Mathura (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A man was arrested at Mathura Cantt railway station for allegedly posing as an army personnel under the Agniveer scheme and stealing belongings of sleeping passengers in trains and on platforms, officials said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Superintendent of Government Railway Police (GRP), the accused, identified as Rajan Gupta, hails from Jorawar village in Amethi district. For the past six months, he had been living on rent near Kheria Mor, posing as a soldier posted at the Red Fort in Agra, police said.

He was apprehended near platform number 6, close to the parcel office, by a team led by sub-inspectors Mohit Kumar and Trimohan Singh.

The police seized two fake Agniveer Indian Army identity cards, four PAN cards, two Aadhaar cards, a driving licence, eleven debit and credit cards, an army-pattern rucksack, combat dress, belt and boots bearing Indian Army insignia from his possession.

Officials said Gupta used to travel by train wearing a fake army uniform and carried an Agniveer ID to avoid suspicion. He would steal passengers' bags and valuables before fleeing the spot.

A case has been registered against him at Agra Cantt police station under relevant sections, and he has been sent to jail, the police said.