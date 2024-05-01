Thunderstorm brings relief from heat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 1 (PTI) Thunderstorms along with rain brought respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions in some coastal districts of Odisha on Wednesday, even as 15 towns in the state recorded temperatures of 43 Celsius or above.

Thunderstorms along with rain, lightning and hailstorms occurred in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Banki, Athagarh, and some other places in the state this afternoon, an IMD official said.

Lightning along with rainfall would occur in the south coastal, north coastal, and neighbouring coastal districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours, the official said.

The districts of Rayagada, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh and south interior pockets would witness rainfall, said Manorama Mohanty, director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The temperatures may fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius due to rainfall activities. However, severe heatwave conditions would continue in the state for the next few days, she said.

"We have issued a red alert for heatwave in some districts in the next two days while an orange warning is issued for another two days and then yellow warning. It shows that the temperature would gradually come down in many parts of the state," Mohanty said.

She said that the day temperature would fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in the state after May 5.

On Wednesday, 15 towns in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or above. The coal town of Talcher was the hottest place in the state at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Boudh and Titlagarh with 44.5 degrees each.

Nuapada town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius while it was 44.3 degrees at Angul and Jharsuguda, 44 degrees at Bolangir and 43.8 degrees at Baripada. PTI BBM BBM RG