Thunderstorm, gusty winds, hailstorm forecast in parts of MP; mercury levels to dip

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) As many as 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh are expected to witness thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and of them two may also experience hailstorm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Isolated places in these districts, including Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa and Khargone, are likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour, officials of IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

Isolated places in Khandwa and Khargone districts are likely to see hailstorm, they said.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to see inclement weather till April 3.

A meteorologist attributed the change in weather to a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada (central Maharashtra) and wind discontinuity over Madhya Pradesh.

The change in weather will bring down mercury levels, the officials said.

Meanwhile, maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhopal were recorded at 35.2 and 19.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI LAL RSY