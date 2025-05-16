Thunderstorm, gusty winds lash parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 16 (PTI) Several areas of Himachal Pradesh were lashed by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds during the past 24 hours since Thursday evening causing marginal drop in maximum temperatures, the weather office said.

Thunderstorm lashed Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Jot while gusty winds of 57 kilometre per hour swept Neri followed by Bajaura (56 kmph), Bilaspur (52 kmph) and Kufri (50 kmph).

Scattered rains occurred across the state, with Nangal Dam logging the highest of 13.8 mm, followed by 13.2 mm in Shillaroo, 12.6 mm in Una, 11.1 mm in Kataula, 9 mm in Olinda, 7.5 mm in Sarahan, 7.2 mm in Rampur, 6.2 mm in Naina Devi and 5.2 mm in Shimla, the Met said.

The local meteorological station issued an 'orange' warning for seven districts of the state for May 19.

It warned of likely thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour on May 19 at isolated places in Una, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

The weather department also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in the state from May 18 to 20.

It also predicted light rain and snow in higher hills from May 17 to 21 and light rain at isolated places in mid hills from May 17 to May 22.

Bilaspur and Neri were hottest in the state with maximum temperature at 39 degrees Celsius while Tabo was the coldest at night with 5.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The state received 147.7 mm average rain during pre monsoon season from March 1 to May 16 against an average rainfall of 211.9 mm, a deficit of 30 per cent.

However, the state received 35.2 mm rains during the month of May till date against normal rainfall of 34.5 mm, an excess of two percent. PTI BPL OZ OZ