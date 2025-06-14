Thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds is likely in Delhi on Saturday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 40 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above the season's average, it said.

According to the weather department the relative humidity was registered at 68 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 156, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe', as per the CPCB data.