Thunderstorm likely in Andamans for 2 days due to cyclonic circulation, safety advisory issued

Port Blair, Sep 2 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorm with gusty wind at a few places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, an official said on Tuesday.

All tourists and local people have been requested to stay away from the sea till the next advisory, while fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea due to expected inclement weather conditions.

The Directorate of Shipping Services has deferred the sailing of the 'Nalanda' vessel for Campbell Bay from Tuesday to Thursday and indicated that inter-island services may be disrupted due to the adverse weather conditions.

“Thunderstorms with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 3 and 4,” a senior IMD official said.

Squally weather with "surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph" is very likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and in the islands, he said.

"Sea conditions are also likely to be rough, and therefore, we have issued a safety advisory. All tourists, local people and fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea for their safety till the next advisory is issued by us," the official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the weather advisory, the Directorate of Shipping Services has postponed the sailing schedule of the 'Nalanda' vessel to Campbell Bay via Nancowry and Katchal on Tuesday.

“The vessel 'Nalanda' will now sail for Campbell Bay via Nancowry and Katchal on September 4 at 9 am from Haddo Wharf and will sail back to Port Blair on September 6 at 4 pm via the same route," a DSS official said.

Due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions, the directorate may be forced to suspend or cancel inter-island/foreshore sector vessels at short notice, he said.

"The operation of harbour/vehicle ferry services between Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, Phoenix Bay, and at outstations may also face disruption or suspension depending on weather conditions," the official added