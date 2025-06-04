Thunderstorm likely in city

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A yellow alert has been issued for the city on Wednesday, with the weather department warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, the Met office said.

A yellow alert is an early warning signal that severe weather conditions are to be expected and may affect day-to-day activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds between 40 to 50 kilometre per hour. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 71 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 181.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSJ DV DV