Thunderstorm, rain bring respite from heat in Mumbai; affect local train services

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) A sudden spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain in parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening brought much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat, but caused disruption in suburban train services and road traffic.

Parts of neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts also experienced thunderstorms coupled with rains.

Some western suburbs, such as Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri and Bandra received heavy showers, while parts of eastern suburbs and the island city witnessed light to moderate rain following a dust storm with gusty winds.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'nowcast' warning at 9.35 pm, predicting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds at 50 to 60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts in the next three to four hours.

The thunderstorm slowed down the road traffic and also affected suburban local trains on the Western Railway and Central Railway networks, delaying services by at least 15 to 20 minutes.

Passengers complained of multiple instances of sparking on overhead wires at various locations on both the railway lines. Some panicked passengers reportedly jumped from the trains after the sparking occurred. Railway authorities, however, did not immediately confirm the incidents despite repeated queries.

Railway officials admitted that the suburban train services in the metropolis were affected due to rains and strong winds.

A piece of cloth was found hanging over the Overhead Equipment (OHE) on the Dahisar UP fast line, prompting authorities to temporarily regulate or hold up some local trains. Services resumed only after ensuring all safety measures, the officials added.

"All train operations are normal now. Trains running properly," a Western Railway spokesperson said.

According a Central Railway spokesperson, overhead wires tripped multiple times at various locations, especially the Kalyan-Kasara section. PTI KK NP