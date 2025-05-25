Thunderstorm, rain in Delhi disrupt flight operations, cause waterlogging

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rain battered Delhi overnight, disrupting flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and causing waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here were disrupted due to inclement weather.

Several road stretches of the city, including Moti Bagh, Minto Road, Delhi Cantonment and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg were partially submerged, while trees and electricity poles were uprooted in several areas.