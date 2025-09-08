Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the season's average, the IMD said. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for the city on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Weather conditions over the Delhi NCR region remained largely dry on Monday, and no rainfall was recorded in the city in the past 24 hours. Relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 57 per cent during the day. The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI MH MHS MPL MPL