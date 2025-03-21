Thunderstorm, rain likely in West Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) Thunderstorms and rain are likely in parts of West Bengal till Saturday owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Thundersquall with gusty wind, lightning, hailstorms and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah districts on Friday, it said.

Thunderstorms with gusty wind, lightning and light to moderate rainfall in Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and North and South 24 Parganas districts on Saturday, it added.

The IMD said there will be a gradual fall in the maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the next two days. PTI AM SOM