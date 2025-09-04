Thunderstorm with rain likely in Delhi; AQI near 'good' at 54

New Delhi: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.4 notches below the season's average, with the weather office forecasting thunderstorm along with rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle to around 33 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were recorded at 97 per cent at 8:30 am. Delhi also received 19 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am, the weather office said.

Residents woke up to satisfactory air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 54 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".