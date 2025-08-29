Thunderstorm with rain lash Delhi; AQI recorded at 110

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the national capital on Friday.

It is expected to be a humid day as the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, the department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

According to IMD's 8.30 am observations, Delhi received varying rainfall in the last 24 hours. Safdarjung logged 13.4 mm rainfall, Palam 6.2 mm, Lodhi Road 9.8 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm and Aya Nagar 29.3 mm.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI reading of 110 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ticker.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".