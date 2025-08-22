Thunderstorm with rain likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the national capital on Saturday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, both one notch below normal.

Delhi received 0.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until Friday evening.

Relative humidity stood at 80 per cent at 8.30 am and 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius for Saturday, with rain and thunderstorm activity likely to continue over the next few days.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 102 at 4 pm on Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". PTI SGV RUK RUK