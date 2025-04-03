Thunderstorms expected in parts of Andhra on Thursday

Vijayawada, Apr 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast scattered thundershowers and light rainfall in parts of the state on Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Prakasam districts and Rayalaseema region with officials advising caution as there are risks associated with lightning.

"Farmers and labourers should remain vigilant and avoid open spaces, trees, and poles as thunderstorms and lightning pose a significant risk," said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a press release.

According to APSDMA, Madugula in Anakapalli district recorded maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 38.9 degrees Celsius in Duvvuru in YSR Kadapa district.

Similarly, Kothapalli in Nandyal district, Kondapalli in NTR district, and Amaravati in Palnadu district recorded temperature above 38 degrees Celsius.