Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days from Apr 12

Amaravati, Apr 12 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for two days from Friday.

It has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Besides rainfall, hot, humid and discomforting weather is expected at isolated places across the state, the IMD said in a release on Friday.

Further, it observed that lower tropospheric south-easterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. PTI STH KH