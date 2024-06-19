Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 19 to 23

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from June 19 to 23.

Thunderstorms have been forecast over parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rain is expected in isolated places of NCAP and Yanam on Wednesday.

Gusty winds reaching up to a speed of 50 km per hour (kmph) are expected to blow in these places over the next five days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and northwest Bay of Bengal' during the next two to three days," said the Met Department in a press release.

Some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand are also expected to experience similar conditions.

According to the weather department, the northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Navsari, Jalgaon, Amravati, Chandrapur, Bijapur, Sukma, Malkangiri, Vizianagaram and Islampur.

A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana at 5.8 km above mean sea level.