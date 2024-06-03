Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 4 to 7

Amaravati, June 3 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days from June 4 to 7.

It forecast thunderstorms in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

Further, gusty winds up to a speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) are expected to blow in these parts of the southern state.

“The cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off SCAP and north Tamil Nadu coasts persists, and is now seen up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height,” said the Met department in a press release.

Meanwhile, it noted that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal on Monday.

According to the Met department, the northern limit of monsoon is passing through Honnavar, Ballari, Kurnool, Narsapur and Islampur.

Incidentally, conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, southern Maharashtra, Goa, Rayalaseema, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next four to five days.

Similar weather pattern has been forecast for parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday night, 43 places in Andhra Pradesh witnessed heavy downpour, led by 125.7 mm rainfall in Narsipatnam, Panyam (113.2 mm) and Jaggayyapeta (106.2 mm), Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director R Kurmanath said in a press release.

Similarly, 205 more places across the state had also witnessed rainfall on Sunday night ranging between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, he said. PTI STH ANE