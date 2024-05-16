Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 17 to 20

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), May 16 (PTI) The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days from May 17.

Advertisment

Parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are expected to receive rainfall.

The Meteorological Department forecast gusty winds up to speeds of 50 km per hour (kmph).

The mid-summer showers cooled temperatures at some places in the southern state, bringing respite from the heat.

Further, it said the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19. PTI STH SS