Thunderstorms forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh till June 12

Amaravati, Jun 6 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh for seven days from June 6 accompanied by lightning and gusty winds up to 50 km per hour.

The department forecast thunderstorms at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

Besides thunderstorms, it predicted a heat wave at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam on Friday, and hot, humid conditions over coastal areas on June 7 and 8.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," said a release from the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati.

Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, while SCAP and Rayalaseema may witness 30-40 kmph gusts during most of the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places across all three regions and Yanam on June 11 and 12, said the Met Department. PTI MS STH KH