Thunderstorms, gusty wind expected in parts of Andhra for five days

Amaravati, April 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind of up to 50 km per hour speed in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from April 9 to 13.

IMD forecasted thunderstorms at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

"A well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists over the same region at 8:30 am on Wednesday, with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels," IMD said in a press release.

The weather system is likely to move northwards and further recurve in the north–northeastwards direction to gradually weaken over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, said the Met Department.

Further, it noted that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 2 – 4 degrees Celsius across NCAP, Yanam and SCAP over the next three days.

For Rayalaseema, the IMD forecasted a maximum temperature rise of up to 3 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasted heat wave conditions in 56 mandals of the state on Wednesday.

The agency identified 25 mandals for likely impact, including six in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, followed by five in Eluru, one in East Godavari, and nine in Guntur, among others.

“Severe heat wave conditions are likely to impact Rampachodavaram mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Polavaram and Velerupadu in Eluru district on Wednesday,” APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh said in a press release.

Further, he noted that on Tuesday, maximum temperature was recorded at 41.5 degrees Celsius in Maddur village of YSR Kadapa district, 40.7 degree celsius in Kamavaram of Kurnool district, and 40.6 degree celsius in Ravipadu of Palnadu district.

Likewise, high temperatures were also recorded in Darimaduga (Prakasam), Errampet (Alluri Sitaramaraju), and Thavanampalle (Chittoor), with 25 locations crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.

Low pressure continues over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken, with chances of thundershowers and light rain in a few districts on Wednesday, he added. PTI MS STH STH ADB