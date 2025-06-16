Thunderstorms, gusty winds forecast for Delhi as temperature drops below normal

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Delhi on Monday witnessed a marginal relief from scorching summer conditions as temperature dipped below normal levels, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reported a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, which is 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature soared to 29 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius above average for this time of year.

Despite high humidity peaking at 77 per cent, the rainfall was largely absent across the city, with only traces recorded at select stations such as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, Delhi is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, temporarily peaking at 60 kmph, particularly during the evening and night hours.

The weather office has ruled out heat wave conditions for the next week.

The regional forecast indicates partly to generally cloudy skies over the coming days with similar weather patterns persisting across the NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The maximum temperatures are predicted to remain between 33 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius till June 22, suggesting continued respite from intense summer heat.

According to the IMD, favourable conditions are also developing for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over parts of north India in the next two to three days. This could potentially bring more widespread rain.

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category at 111, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI MHS AS AS