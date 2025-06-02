Thunderstorms, gusty winds likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh till Jun 4

Amaravati, Jun 2 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 2 to 4.

It noted that hot and humid weather conditions will prevail, before a likely respite on June 5 and 6.

"Hot and humid weather is likely to occur in isolated places," the IMD said in a release.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on June 2 and 3.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph are also likely in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, the release said.

On June 4, the department forecast gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph in isolated areas of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The hot and humid spell is also expected to continue in some locations. PTI MS STH KH