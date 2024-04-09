Thunderstorms, light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in next few days

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Strong thunderstorms with light rain have been predicted in several areas of Rajasthan in the next few days, according to the weather department.

Advertisment

Some parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions are likely to be hit by strong winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in the next two to three days, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light rain.

Similar weather conditions are predicted at isolated places in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Ajmer divisions on April 10-11, the weather office said.

Due to the activation of a new strong western disturbance from April 12-13, there will be an increase in thunderstorm activities in the state leading to strong winds of 40 to 60 km per hour speed at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on April 13 and 14, it said.

The weather department said that some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions recorded maximum temperatures of 40-42 degrees Celsius, which was 2-3 notches above the normal. PTI AG BHJ