Thunderstorms likely in 12 districts of Odisha on Saturday: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty winds would lash several parts of Odisha on Saturday.

In a bulletin on Friday evening, the weather office said thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph would occur in some places of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Deogarh districts on March 22.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning would occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, it said.

The IMD has issued an 'orange warning' (be prepared) for these districts.

Similarly, thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is expected in the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur during Saturday afternoon or evening, the weather office said.

The IMD has advised people to "keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly. Stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible." The department further advised people "not to take shelter under trees, unplug electronic appliances and keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity." Several areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore were affected due to thunderstorms and hailstorms on Thursday night and Friday evening, respectively.

According to preliminary estimates by Mayurbhanj administration, 4,775 people from 47 villages under 19 panchayats were affected due to the hailstorm.

The district administration has opened relief centres in the affected areas, provided shelters to people, and distributed polythene to those whose houses were damaged, an official said.

Meanwhile, a high-level state government team led by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari is scheduled to make a field visit to the affected areas of Bisoi block in Mayurbhanj district and hold a meeting with the local administration on Saturday.