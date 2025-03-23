Thunderstorms likely to lash six Odisha districts on Monday: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms in several districts of Odisha on Monday.

According to the Bhubaneswar centre of the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur districts.

In its Sunday evening bulletin, the weather office said light rain is likely in the coastal districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in coastal Odisha and interior areas, with heavy downpour in Ganjam district.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Rangeilunda (8 cm), followed by Chhatrapur (7 cm) and 5cm in Aska, Buguda and Ganjam. Kakatpur and Gop in Puri district recorded 5 cm of rain each.

The IMD also predicted a rise in day temperatures by 4-6 degree Celsius over the next 4-5 days in the state. PTI BBM BBM MNB