Thunderstorms, moderate rain and gusty winds forecast for several areas in Vidarbha

Nagpur, May 26 (PTI) The weather department has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in several places in Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia Yavatmal and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall are likely at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia Yavatmal & Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha in next few hours.

The weather department has issued 'yellow' alert in parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim for next four days. PTI CLS BNM