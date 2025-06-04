Thunderstorms, strong winds likely in parts of HP on Wednesday, orange alert issued

Shimla, Jun 3 (PTI) The meteorological centre here on Tuesday issued an orange alert for June 4 for parts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds reaching 40-60 kmph.

It also issued a yellow alert for some other areas which are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 30-50 kmph.

The weather across the hill state was largely dry on Tuesday, with a few places receiving light rain and snowfall.

Kufri, Karsog and Guler received 20 mm of rainfall, followed by 10 mm in Pandoh, Sundernagar, Shimla, Gohar, Aghar, Mandi, Bharmaur, Paonta Sahib, Solan, Chopal, Bilaspur and Una, according to the meteorological centre.

Hansa received 2.5 cm of snowfall.

Maximum temperatures across the state dropped a few notches and were 3 to 11 degrees below normal at various places.

While Una was the hottest in the state with a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, Kalpa was the coldest with a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological centre issued the orange alert warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Solan on Wednesday.

It issued the yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds with speeds of 30-50 kmph at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts on Wednesday, and Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan on Thursday.

The weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state for the next three days till June 6. PTI BPL DIV DIV