Thunderstorms with gusty winds predicted for Jharkhand on Sunday

Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) Thunderstorms with gusty winds have been forecast for major parts of Jharkhand on Sunday with incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal, according to a weather bulletin.

An orange alert of thunderstorms and gusty winds with maximum speed up to 60 kmph has been issued for the southern, central and north-east parts of the state, covering around 20 districts, for May 18, it said.

"The change in weather is likely to be experienced from Saturday with the possibility of light rains and strong winds due to incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal," Ranchi Meteorological Centre deputy director Abhishek Anand said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in many parts of the state till May 21, the weather bulletin said.

The change in weather is expected to bring down the maximum temperature by four degrees Celsius during the next two days, it added.

The maximum temperature was hovering above 35 degrees Celsius in Jharkhand, with Daltonganj registering the highest at 42.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Godda, Garhwa and Saraikela sizzled at 41.7, 41.5 and 40.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi experienced 39.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches above the normal temperature, on Friday. PTI SAN BDC