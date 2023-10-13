Thyagraj Stadium, Central Secretariat metro station's fire safety renewal rejected

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has rejected the fire safety certificate renewal applications of Thyagraj Stadium and the Central Secretariat metro station for failing to meet norms, officials said on Friday.

The department also rejected the applications of some government schools and commercial buildings citing similar shortcomings.

According to official documents, the DFS said the smoke management system in the basement of Thyagraj Stadium was found non-functional while the fire extinguishers were found "expired, un-refilled and non-functional".

The DFS also flagged that exit signage were found removed at some places while first aid hose reel was non-functional.

"... application of renewal of fire safety certificate is rejected. The occupancy of the building in the absence of requisite fire protection system/fire safety certificate shall be at the risk and responsibility of the management," the DFS said in a communication to the Public Works Department, which manages the stadium.

While rejecting the Central Secretariat metro station's application, the department said the "smoke curtain provided for compartmentation between line-2 and line-6 was found non-functional".

Reacting to the development, Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, Delhi metro corporate communications, told PTI, "The process of getting such certifications is a continuous exercise and we are always in touch with the authorities concerned.

"Regarding Central Secretariat, the fire curtain issue has already been resolved and other issues are also being resolved on priority." The DFS has also refused to renew the fire safety certificate of the World Trade Centre building on the Barakhamba Road, saying the lift signage were found removed and there was no alternative exit for personnel working on the first floor.

It also noted that the corridor on the third floor of the building was found "encroached" and unavailable for evacuation.

The DFS also flagged shortcomings in some government schools including SKV Chand Nagar, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Kakrola; Girls Senior Secondary School, Janakpuri.

At SKV Chand Nagar, the department found exit signage removed and first aid hose reels non-functional, while at the Kakrola school, the fire extinguishers were found non-functional and the exit signage insufficient.

In the Janakpuri school, the department noted the fire extinguishers were non-functional and first aid hose reels were also not functioning.

Similar shortcomings were flagged at other government schools like Girls Senior Secondary School, Naraina; Boys Senior School in Mukherjee Nagar and Co-Ed Secondary School Kalkaji.

The DFS said the occupancy of the building in the absence of fire safety certificate shall be at the risk/liability of the owner or occupier.