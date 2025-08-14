TIAL celebrates 79th Independence Day celebrations with motorbike rally

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 (PTI) The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TiAL) on Thursday said that it started the 79th Independence Day celebrations of India with a motorbike rally.

TIAL, in a statement, said that the rally's aim was to spread the message of the true value of freedom.

"Over 100 riders from the TIAL community joined the ride from Terminal 2, Chackai to Terminal 1, Shanghumukham, turning the city streets into a vibrant trail of patriotism," it said.