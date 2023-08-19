Tibet in critical situation under Chinese regime, say members of Tibetan parliament in exile

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) A three-member delegation of Tibetan parliament in exile on Saturday claimed that their country is in a critical situation under the Chinese regime.

Claiming that Tibet is ranked as the least free country in the world as per the Freedom Index report of the Freedom House for the third consecutive year, the delegation appealed to the Indian government to call on the Chinese government to re-engage in dialogue with the Dalai Lama without preconditions to resolve the Tibet-China conflict.

"The situation in Tibet has deteriorated to the extent of cultural genocide and total annihilation of Tibetan identity," Youdon Aukatsang said.

Apart from her, Geshi Monlam Tharchin and Tashi Dhondup are members of the delegation visiting West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha to highlight the Tibetan cause.

"We are looking for genuine autonomy for Tibet where Tibetans will have all the internal autonomy in terms of education, development and environment. We want a totally demilitarised zone," she said.

The members of the delegation said UN human rights experts have expressed serious concern over large-scale colonial boarding schools in Tibet.

Alleging cultural genocide, they claimed that thousands of Tibetan children were being taken to boarding schools to wipe out their Tibetan identity.

Stating that the Tibetans in India are very grateful to the country's government and people for having them here, Tharchin said, "while we are flourishing here, our Tibetan brothers and sisters are suffering there." Asserting that the future of the Tibetan freedom movement is very strong, she said, "We have been very resilient and hopeful; we have been in exile for over 64 years but our struggle is going on." PTI AMR MNB