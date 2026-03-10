Tibetan National Uprising Day: Protesters raise slogans near Chinese Embassy in Delhi; 24 detained

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Members of the Tibetan community and supporters gathered near the Chinese Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday and raised slogans to mark the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day.

The protest was organised by the Tibetan Youth Congress, one of the largest Tibetan organisations in exile and aimed to draw attention to the situation in the region.

Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans seeking justice, freedom and respect for the rights of Tibetans.

A senior Delhi Police officer said they have detained 24 protesters from the protest site near the Chinese Embassy.

"We have deployed additional police forces to maintain law and order. Our teams have detained 24 people nearby from the Chinese Embassy. They were removed from there and were taken to different police stations," the officer said. Protesters raised slogans against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and said its government should stop "relocating Tibetan people".

"It is the 67th Tibetan National Uprising Day; this is not just a number for us. We have been fighting since the very beginning. We have been in exile for the last 67 years. We have our own culture, and we are fighting for justice, human rights and dignity," one of the protesters said.

Organisers said the protest was meant to remember the 1959 uprising in Tibet and to draw attention to what they described as continuing restrictions on political and cultural freedoms in the region.

Participants said the gathering was also intended to express solidarity with Tibetans living inside Tibet and to remind the international community of their demands for greater rights and dignity. PTI VBH BM PRK