Tibetans celebrate new year 'Losar' with special prayers for peace, long life of Dalai Lama

Shimla/Dharamshala, Feb 18 (PTI) The Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday celebrated their traditional lunar New Year, Losar, by offering prayers for world peace, prosperity and the longevity of their spiritual head Dalai Lama's life.

This year marked Losar 2153, the Year of the Fire Horse.

Members of the community assembled at prominent monasteries in the morning for "special worships" in accordance with the tradition, setting the three-day celebrations in motion.

A large number of Tibetans joined the prayers at Thupten Dorje Drak Monastery at Panthaghati on the outskirts of Shimla to celebrate the New Year, an important religious and cultural festival.

Extending his greetings, Lama Lopen Lodos of the monastery said, "On the first day of the New Year, we lit the lamp and held special prayers for world peace, chanting mantras and praying for the welfare of mankind, and peace and prosperity of Himachal Pradesh." On the occasion, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the cabinet (kashag) of the Central Tibetan Administration, or the Tibetan government in exile headquartered in Dharamsala, delivered a message to the community members in and outside of Tibet.

"We, the Tibetans in exile, belong to one family, share the same language, religion, culture and homeland, the vast and sacred plateau of Tibet. When we unite and pool our collective strength, there is nothing we cannot accomplish," Tsering said in a statement posted on the website tibet.net.

He said the Tibetans inside Tibet continue to face numerous challenges due to the oppressive policies of the Chinese government.

"The Chinese authorities are systematically attempting to erase Tibet's unique identity, language, religion, culture and environment with the ultimate goal of sinicising the Tibetan people. Despite these hardships, Tibetans inside Tibet remain steadfast and undaunted, continue to cherish and preserve their language, faith and cultural heritage. Their pride as Tibetans has only grown stronger in the face of adversity. We deeply admire their resilience and unwavering spirit," Tsering said in the message.

He said the global political landscape is undergoing significant change today, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

"We must seize these opportunities with wisdom and determination and work together to fulfil the vision of the Dalai Lama. This Losar marks a new beginning," he said.

On Losar, US Senator Marco Rubio reaffirmed America's support for Tibetan rights and announced the appointment of a senior official to oversee Tibetan issues.

Extending his warmest greetings to all those celebrating Losar, Rubio said, "The United States remains committed to supporting the unalienable rights of Tibetans and their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage." The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) warmly welcomed this.

Expressing its gratitude to the US leadership, the CTA said it hoped the appointment would strengthen efforts to protect Tibetan religious, cultural and linguistic identity and promote dialogue on Tibet.