Ticket-free entry to all ASI monuments in Agra on Women's Day

Agra (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) On the occasion of International Women's Day, entry has been made free for all tourists --- domestic and foreign, who are visiting the Taj Mahal and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra.

Archaeological Department's Agra Circle Incharge Raj Kumar Patel on Saturday said, "There are eight monuments in Agra including the Taj Mahal, which are under the ASI, for which entry tickets are required. On International Women's Day, entry to all the eight monuments has been kept ticket-free for domestic as well as foreign tourists." He added that this practice has been in place for the past 4-5 years.

Lata, a tourist who came to see the Taj Mahal said that the move is a good message of women's empowerment that entry has been made free on International Women's Day.

Another tourist, Leena, who arrived to see the Taj Mahal along with her family, said, "The Taj Mahal is the pride of India. Entry to the Taj Mahal has been made free on International Women's Day, and this is a good step.

"The Taj Mahal was built for a woman and it is a matter of great happiness on International Women's Day. Saw the Taj Mahal with my family and felt very happy," she added.